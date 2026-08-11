Mutants who have already arrived in the MCU

Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, is the king of Talokan and a mutant. After witnessing the horrors of Spanish colonization, he took violent actions against the surface world to protect his people.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he becomes an antagonist when the surface world gets close to discovering his kingdom in search of vibranium.

His powers include breathing underwater and superhuman strength that scales with water absorption.

He is super old, being born in 1571.