Mutants who have already arrived in the MCU
What's the story
With the Multiverse Saga wrapping up, Marvel Studios is introducing more mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This was evident in projects like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Here are five confirmed mutants who have made their mark on the MCU so far.
#1
Namor
Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, is the king of Talokan and a mutant. After witnessing the horrors of Spanish colonization, he took violent actions against the surface world to protect his people.
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he becomes an antagonist when the surface world gets close to discovering his kingdom in search of vibranium.
His powers include breathing underwater and superhuman strength that scales with water absorption.
He is super old, being born in 1571.
#2
Mister Immortal
Mister Immortal, aka Craig Hollis, was introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
His powers are classified as Retroactive Immortality, which means he can be killed but won't stay dead for long.
Although he never confirms his mutant status in the series, comic book fans know that Mister Immortal is a mutant and part of the Great Lake Avengers team.
#3
Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, is a mutant hybrid and hero from Jersey City.
She was played by comic book writer Iman Vellani in the Ms. Marvel television show back in 2022 and later in The Marvels (2023).
As a mutant hybrid, Kamala can access the Noor Dimension, which allows her to create hard-light constructs.
This power set differs from her comic book abilities but works similarly.
#4
Sara Grey
Sara Grey, played by Olivia Booth-Ford in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is Jean Grey's elder sister.
She shares her telepathic powers with Jean and risks her life to keep her safe from Damage Control agents.
However, she dies before the events of the film, sending a telepathic message to Jean with the words "V-Max."
This becomes Jean's motivation as she believes Sara was part of something dangerous and still alive.
#5
Jean Grey
Jean Grey, played by Sadie Sink, is the first new X-Man in the MCU. She initially appears as an antagonist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day while searching for her sister.
By the end of the film, she learns that her sister is dead but is reminded by Spider-Man that she isn't alone and doesn't have to be a monster.
Jean's telepathy powers allow her to control, communicate with, and read other minds.