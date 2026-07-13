'Train': Mysskin lauds Vijay Sethupathi's 'extraordinary' performance
What's the story
Mysskin's much-delayed action thriller Train, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is finally gearing up for release. The director recently praised Sethupathi's "selfless performance" in the film, saying only he could have done justice to the role. "Nobody besides Vijay Sethupathi could have pulled off this role... Even a big star like Aamir Khan couldn't have done it," Mysskin said at the teaser launch event on Sunday.
Teaser highlights
Director's praise for the lead actor
The teaser of Train, released on Sunday, gives a glimpse into Sethupathi's character as he battles armed personnel in a moving train.
The video also features Shruti Haasan, Narain, and Sampath Raj.
Mysskin said, "Vijay Sethupathi has done an extraordinary performance in the film. It is selfless. I couldn't work with greats like Laurence Olivier or Choi Min-sik, but I had the opportunity to work with Vijay Sethupathi."
"If the movie isn't good, beat me with slippers," he said.
Production insights
Sethupathi's memories from the set
Sethupathi also shared his memories from the set of Train, saying it was like a wedding at his home.
He praised Mysskin for encouraging every team member and revealing that he would gift ₹1,000 to the best junior artist and technician every day during shooting.
"The film may be a thriller, but our journey together was romantic," Sethupathi added.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Train'
Apart from Sethupathi and Haasan, Train also stars Nasser, Yugi Sethu, KS Ravikumar, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand, Ajay Ratnam, Vincent Ashokan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Thrigun Arun.
The film has music by Mysskin, with Fowzia Fathima handling cinematography. Sri Watson is the editor, while Mohana Mahendran is in charge of art direction.
The film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner.