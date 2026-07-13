'Train': Mysskin lauds Vijay Sethupathi's 'extraordinary' performance

The teaser of Train, released on Sunday, gives a glimpse into Sethupathi's character as he battles armed personnel in a moving train.

The video also features Shruti Haasan, Narain, and Sampath Raj.

Mysskin said, "Vijay Sethupathi has done an extraordinary performance in the film. It is selfless. I couldn't work with greats like Laurence Olivier or Choi Min-sik, but I had the opportunity to work with Vijay Sethupathi."

"If the movie isn't good, beat me with slippers," he said.