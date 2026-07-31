Who's playing Lord Vishnu in 'Ramayana'?  

Fans have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their theories about the identity of Lord Vishnu in the Ramayana trailer.

One user wrote, "Is that Saurabh Raj Jain as Lord Vishnu in the Ramayana??"

Another added, "The major plus point from the trailer Sourabh Raj Jain as Lord Vishnu. Can't wait for Mohit Raina as Shiva."

Jain's involvement in the film has not been confirmed.