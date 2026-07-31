Who's playing Lord Vishnu in 'Ramayana'?
What's the story
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana has sparked a flurry of speculation among fans, particularly regarding the identity of Lord Vishnu. While Ranbir Kapoor is confirmed to play both Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama, two avatars of Lord Vishnu, a fleeting glimpse of Lord Vishnu himself has left viewers guessing. One popular theory suggests that Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, may be playing this role.
Fan theories
Many thought it was Jain playing Lord Vishnu
Fans have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express their theories about the identity of Lord Vishnu in the Ramayana trailer.
One user wrote, "Is that Saurabh Raj Jain as Lord Vishnu in the Ramayana??"
Another added, "The major plus point from the trailer Sourabh Raj Jain as Lord Vishnu. Can't wait for Mohit Raina as Shiva."
Jain's involvement in the film has not been confirmed.
Role ambiguity
Some fans believe Kapoor will play all 3 roles
Many fans believe that Lord Vishnu will be played by Kapoor. The reasoning behind this assumption is that he is already portraying Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama, who are considered avatars of Lord Vishnu.
Some fans have pointed out that the animation seen in the trailer was still a work in progress, suggesting that the final version will resemble Kapoor more closely.
Role clarification
Kapoor explained the significance of his dual role
Speaking about his dual role earlier with Collider, Kapoor had said, "Lord Vishnu has different avatars. Lord Rama is one avatar, and Lord Parashurama was an avatar before Lord Rama."
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Parashurama is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, while Lord Rama is the seventh.
They meet when Lord Rama breaks Shiva's bow during Sita's swayamvar. Initially angry at this act, a challenge ensues between them to string Parashurama's divine bow, Sharanga.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is one of the biggest Indian films currently in post-production and will be released in two parts. The first part will hit theaters on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.
The film features an ensemble cast including Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, and Indira Krishnan, among others.