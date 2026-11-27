Nagar Sona Singh helped 'Hanuman Ansh' earn 452.86cr worldwide
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional biopic made for just ₹2 crore, has surprised everyone by earning ₹452.86 crore worldwide in 2026.
Behind this massive success are three women, Anupriya Nagar, Ragini Sona, and Namrata G Singh, whose smart decisions and teamwork helped the film become one of 2026's biggest sleeper hits.
Nagar backed 'Hanuman Ansh,' emailed creators
At only 21, Anupriya backed the film financially and drove its marketing by emailing more than 100 podcasters and creators, inspired by her own spiritual bond with the story.
Ragini saw big franchise potential, while Namrata's PR skills and partnerships made sure the film got noticed across the industry.
Together, their fresh approach shows how passion and strategy can really change the game in cinema.