'Going on family vacation': Nagarjuna reveals plans for 67th birthday
What's the story
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is celebrating his 67th birthday on Saturday (August 29). The actor has opted for a low-key celebration this year. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that he is currently holidaying with his family in India. He said, "My birthday is usually a family affair with close friends."
Family time
'This year, I am not in Hyderabad'
Nagarjuna added, "A lot of people come over and visit me at home. It feels good to meet them on my birthday."
"This year, I am not in Hyderabad."
"We are going on a family vacation within the country. This is a way to bond as a family because we're all so busy."
"We thought this would be a good time for the six of us, my wife, my two sons, their wives and me, to holiday together."
Fan tributes
'They feed orphans and organize blood donation camps...'
While the veteran actor marks his special day surrounded by family, his fans are celebrating in their own unique way
The actor said, "They do a lot of incredible charity work, and I am blessed that way."
"They feed orphans and organize blood donation camps all over the state."
Career highlights
Exciting year ahead for Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna is also gearing up for an exciting year ahead with several projects in the pipeline.
One of his most awaited films is King100, directed by RA Karthik.
The film will see him share screen space with Tabu for the first time in 28 years. She will reportedly play the antagonist.
The movie's first glimpse was released on his birthday, and it will hit theaters on December 24, 2026.