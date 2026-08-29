'Going on family vacation': Nagarjuna reveals plans for 67th birthday

Nagarjuna added, "A lot of people come over and visit me at home. It feels good to meet them on my birthday."

"This year, I am not in Hyderabad."

"We are going on a family vacation within the country. This is a way to bond as a family because we're all so busy."

"We thought this would be a good time for the six of us, my wife, my two sons, their wives and me, to holiday together."