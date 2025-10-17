Nagarjuna's 100th film to feature Anushka Shetty, Tabu?

More on 'King100' and its cast

Reports suggest Nagarjuna may play dual roles in this action-packed family drama, directed by Ra Karthik with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Megastar Chiranjeevi launched the film, and Nagarjuna's sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni may make cameo appearances.

The buzz is even bigger after Nagarjuna's recent legal win protecting his image rights online, adding to the excitement for this multi-generational project.