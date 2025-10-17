Next Article
Nagarjuna's 100th film to feature Anushka Shetty, Tabu?
Entertainment
Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for his milestone 100th film, tentatively titled King100 or Lottery King, arriving in theaters May 2026.
He is likely to reunite with Anushka Shetty, and Tabu is expected to join the cast—their first major on-screen pairing in 29 years.
More on 'King100' and its cast
Reports suggest Nagarjuna may play dual roles in this action-packed family drama, directed by Ra Karthik with music by Devi Sri Prasad.
Megastar Chiranjeevi launched the film, and Nagarjuna's sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni may make cameo appearances.
The buzz is even bigger after Nagarjuna's recent legal win protecting his image rights online, adding to the excitement for this multi-generational project.