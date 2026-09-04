Nana Patekar's 'The Confession of Mary' to debut at TIFF

Father Onamkulam was accused of luring Mariyakkutty under the pretext of giving her a job.

He was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death by the District Sessions Court.

This marked the first time in India that a Catholic priest had been sentenced to capital punishment for murder.

The Confession of Mary will explore themes of faith, institutional pressure, and the triumph of truth over falsehoods.

After its premiere at TIFF, more information about its theatrical release will be revealed soon.