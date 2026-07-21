Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers muscle tear amid 'NBK111' shoot
What's the story
Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly suffered a minor muscle tear while shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK111. The incident took place during an intense action sequence in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, per director Gopichand Malineni's X post. Despite the injury, there is no cause for major concern as it is said to be a small one.
Medical intervention
Details on Balakrishna's treatment
The post revealed, "As per the doctors' advice, he needs to undergo a small minor surgery to recover fully as soon as possible."
The surgery is reportedly routine and will help him get back to work soon.
Malineni added, "His discipline and hardworking spirit towards the film inspires every single member of the #NBK111 film team."
"Fans need not worry. We wholeheartedly wish for him to recover quickly and rejoin the shoot."
Twitter Post
See Malineni's post here
#NBK111 షూటింగ్ కాకినాడలో జరుగుతున్న సమయంలో ఓ యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్స్ లో నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ గారికి చిన్న మసిల్ టియర్ అయింది.— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) July 21, 2026
వైద్యుల సూచన మేరకు, ఆయన త్వరగా పూర్తిగా కోలుకోవడానికి ఒక చిన్న మైనర్ సర్జరీ చేయాల్సి ఉంది.
సినిమాపై ఆయనకున్న క్రమశిక్షణ, కష్టపడే తత్వం #NBK111 చిత్ర బృందంలోని…
Film details
About 'NBK111'
NBK111 marks another collaboration between him and Balakrishna after their previous successful venture.
The film is being made as a grand-scale mass action entertainer.
Earlier, Nayanthara was announced as the female lead but was later replaced by Kajal Aggarwal.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to play an important role in the film.