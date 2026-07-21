Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers muscle tear amid 'NBK111' shoot

The post revealed, "As per the doctors' advice, he needs to undergo a small minor surgery to recover fully as soon as possible."

The surgery is reportedly routine and will help him get back to work soon.

Malineni added, "His discipline and hardworking spirit towards the film inspires every single member of the #NBK111 film team."

"Fans need not worry. We wholeheartedly wish for him to recover quickly and rejoin the shoot."