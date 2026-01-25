Nani's 'The Paradise' may be postponed to June 2026: Report

The Paradise is a large-scale period action drama that stars Kayadu Lohar opposite Nani. The film also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu in pivotal roles. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas is producing the project while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The first glimpse of the film had created a sensation with its bold, gritty presentation.

Marketing strategy

'The Paradise' promotional campaign and 1st song release

In March 2025, a promo was released for The Paradise. It featured a powerful voiceover that set the tone for the film's core story. Reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the first song in February 2026 as part of their promotional campaign. The film will reportedly be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, English, and Spanish.