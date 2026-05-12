Nargis Fakhri to romance Aayush Sharma in 'Ragini 3': Report
What's the story
The upcoming supernatural horror-thriller Ragini 3, backed by Ektaa Kapoor, is creating a buzz with its star-studded cast. It's reported to feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan alongside Aayush Sharma, with Nargis Fakhri getting roped in for a key role, too. Contrary to earlier speculations of a love triangle between Sharma, Bhatia, and Khan's characters, Fakhri will reportedly be paired opposite Sharma. As per HT City, Fakhri will play a cop and romance Sharma.
Genre shift
'Ragini 3' to offer 'date night horror' experience
In a departure from the previous films in the Ragini franchise, Ragini 3 will reportedly not follow the horror-erotic format that defined its predecessors. The film is being marketed as a high-concept supernatural thriller with an emphasis on suspense, humor, and supernatural elements. The makers are said to be aiming for a "date night horror" experience for viewers.
Direction change
New director on board for 'Ragini 3'
The first two installments of the Ragini franchise, Ragini MMS and Ragini MMS 2, were directed by Pavan Kirpalani and Bhushan Patel, respectively. For the third installment, Shashanka Ghosh has been roped in as director. He is known for his work on commercially successful films like Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).
Production delays
When will 'Ragini 3' hit the theaters?
The production of Ragini 3 was reportedly delayed when filmmaker Sahir Raza, who was initially slated to direct the film, parted ways with the makers. However, it seems that the project is back on track now with Ghosh at the helm. The film is set to go on floors in July and is expected to be released in 2027.