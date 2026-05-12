Nargis Fakhri to romance Aayush Sharma in 'Ragini 3': Report

The upcoming supernatural horror-thriller Ragini 3 , backed by Ektaa Kapoor , is creating a buzz with its star-studded cast. It's reported to feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan alongside Aayush Sharma , with Nargis Fakhri getting roped in for a key role, too. Contrary to earlier speculations of a love triangle between Sharma, Bhatia, and Khan's characters, Fakhri will reportedly be paired opposite Sharma. As per HT City, Fakhri will play a cop and romance Sharma.

Genre shift 'Ragini 3' to offer 'date night horror' experience In a departure from the previous films in the Ragini franchise, Ragini 3 will reportedly not follow the horror-erotic format that defined its predecessors. The film is being marketed as a high-concept supernatural thriller with an emphasis on suspense, humor, and supernatural elements. The makers are said to be aiming for a "date night horror" experience for viewers.

Direction change New director on board for 'Ragini 3' The first two installments of the Ragini franchise, Ragini MMS and Ragini MMS 2, were directed by Pavan Kirpalani and Bhushan Patel, respectively. For the third installment, Shashanka Ghosh has been roped in as director. He is known for his work on commercially successful films like Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

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