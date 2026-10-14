'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' trailer previews Gerwig India release Feb12,2027
Entertainment
The trailer for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is here, giving fans a peek at how the magical world of Narnia began.
Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film arrives in Indian theaters on February 12, 2027, with David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, and Daniel Craig leading the cast.
Prequel adapts Lewis 1955 novel
This movie is a prequel based on C.S. Lewis's 1955 novel and follows Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer as they stumble into Narnia's creation story.