Narrated 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' from lens of doctors, nurses: Advani

The series aims to pay tribute to the frontline heroes who saved many lives during the terror attacks

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Wednesday said his upcoming medical drama series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional retelling of the horrors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from the perspective of the medical fraternity. Created by Advani, the Amazon Prime Video series aims to pay tribute to the frontline heroes who saved many lives during the terror attacks.

Series offers different perspective to dreadful night of 26/11: Advani

The series an ensemble cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. During the trailer launch of the series, Advani said Mumbai Diaries 26/11 offers a "different perspective to the dreadful night of 26/11" which hasn't been explored on-screen so far.

We are immensely proud of the series: Advani

The filmmaker said the show will take the viewers to the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital. "Narrated from the lens of the first responders, i.e. doctors, nurses, interns, and ward boys, the show transports the viewers into the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, unfolding what transpired there on that fateful night. It is a series we are immensely proud of," Advani said.

166 people died in the attack on November 26, 2008

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. Besides the cast and show's makers, also present at the launch, that took place at the Gateway of India, was Maharashtra tourism minister Aditya Thackeray.

Thackeray lauded the frontline workers

The event, named Sahas ko Salam, celebrated the sacrifices of Mumbai's frontline heroes. Thackeray said doctors, nurses, ward boys, police, and the BMC workers have been the real heroes who have "kept the city running during times of crises." "Today, I am happy to be a part of Sahas Ko Salam an event that honors the bravery of our frontline workers," Thackeray said.

Show will start streaming on Amazon from September 9

He added that he was happy to witness the trailer of Mumbai Diaries 26/11. "It is heartening to see such content being made and I would like to congratulate the makers and the cast of the series and Amazon Prime Video for bringing such stories of bravery to life," he added. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 9.