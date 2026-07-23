'Being uneducated himself...': Naseeruddin Shah slams PM Modi on protests

When asked about Modi's response to the NEET controversy, Shah said he wasn't surprised.

"I'm not surprised at all. When has he spoken honestly about anything? Has he accepted responsibility for any of his blunders? Has he ever accepted the fact that he was perhaps wrong?"

"No. He's divine, and this supposed divinity of his has affected all his followers," Shah said.

He added, "Being uneducated himself, he doesn't realize the value of students...studies; he gives lessons on examinations."