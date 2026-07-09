Naseeruddin Shah joins Dhanush-Mammootty's next, 'Om'

Teaser insights

Teaser reveals action-packed plot and Dhanush's role

The recently released title teaser of Om gave a sneak peek into the film's plot. It featured a group of workers cutting red sanders, a smuggled wood, with police officers surrounding them during an operation. Dhanush's character is introduced as a woodcutter who comes to their rescue, hinting at an action-packed role filled with intense moments. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the female leads.