Naseeruddin Shah joins Dhanush-Mammootty's next, 'Om'
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has been roped in for the upcoming action drama Om, starring Tamil actor Dhanush and Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty. The film's makers announced the news on Thursday, calling Shah a "strong addition" to the project. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16.
Title intrigue
Speculation about sequel or multi-part story
The film's title, Om, has sparked speculation about a possible sequel or multi-part story. The tagline "Chapter 1" suggests that the makers may have more installments planned for this project. However, no official confirmation has been given by the filmmakers regarding a follow-up to Om.
Teaser insights
Teaser reveals action-packed plot and Dhanush's role
The recently released title teaser of Om gave a sneak peek into the film's plot. It featured a group of workers cutting red sanders, a smuggled wood, with police officers surrounding them during an operation. Dhanush's character is introduced as a woodcutter who comes to their rescue, hinting at an action-packed role filled with intense moments. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the female leads.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Om'
During the title teaser launch, Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas revealed that Om is one of the highest-budget films in Dhanush's career. He also promised a return to the "mass vintage Dhanush" that fans have been eagerly awaiting. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with Ezhil Arasu handling cinematography and Kalaivanan R serving as editor.