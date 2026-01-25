Natalie Portman criticizes Oscars for snubbing women-directed films

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman has criticized the Academy Awards for overlooking films directed by women in this year's nominations . Her comments came during a press conference at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, where her latest film, The Gallerist, premiered. She questioned the Oscars's selection process and highlighted what she perceives as systemic barriers for female filmmakers.

Underrepresentation Portman's concerns over limited recognition for women directors Portman pointed out that many critically acclaimed films directed by women were not nominated. Only Chloe Zhao's Hamnet received major recognition with eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, while several other women-directed films failed to score significant nods. Variety quoted her as saying, "So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women."

Industry challenges Portman emphasized systemic barriers for female directors Portman reflected on the challenges faced by women in the industry. She said, "You just see the barriers at every level because so many were not recognized at the awards time. Between Sorry Baby and Left-Handed Girl and Hedda and The Testament of Ann Lee..." "Extraordinary films this year that I think a lot of people are enjoying and loving, but are not getting the accolades they deserve."

Social commentary Portman's response to ICE authorities' actions Alongside her industry critique, Portman also condemned the actions of ICE authorities after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis on January 7. She called the moment emotionally conflicting as she was celebrating her film's premiere while the country was in mourning and rage. "It is really impossible not to talk about what is happening right now and the brutality of ICE and how it has to stop immediately," she said.

