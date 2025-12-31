Nayanthara is Ganga in Yash's gritty drama, 'Toxic'

The highly-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash , has unveiled its first look of actor Nayanthara as Ganga. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani , Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi . It will be released on March 19, 2026.

Character reveal Nayanthara's look came after Advani and Qureshi's In the first look, Nayanthara is seen with a gun in her hand, exuding power and confidence. The opulent setting of a grand casino entrance further emphasizes Ganga's character as a woman who commands respect and authority. Earlier this month, Advani's character Nadia was also revealed in the film. Qureshi's look as Elizabeth followed soon after.

Director's insight Director Mohandas's take on Nayanthara's performance Mohandas said, "We all know Nayan as a celebrated star with a commanding screen presence and a remarkable career spanning two decades but in Toxic, audiences will witness a talent that had been quietly waiting to explode." "I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she's never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character."