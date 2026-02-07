Neil Young cancels 2026 European tour: 'Not the time'
Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young has called off his 2026 Love Earth Tour across Europe and the UK, saying he had "decided to take a break" and that "this is not the time."
The tour, set for 14 shows with The Chrome Hearts, was officially canceled on February 6.
Young's note and ticket refund details
Young shared a heartfelt note on his website: "I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time."
Fans who bought tickets will get automatic refunds within 10 days.
For those who caught him at Glastonbury or BST Hyde Park last year, this news stings—but hopefully it's just a pause, not a full stop.