Neil Young cancels 2026 European tour: 'Not the time'

Young's note and ticket refund details

Young shared a heartfelt note on his website: "I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time."

Fans who bought tickets will get automatic refunds within 10 days.

For those who caught him at Glastonbury or BST Hyde Park last year, this news stings—but hopefully it's just a pause, not a full stop.