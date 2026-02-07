'Nellikkampoyil Night Riders' OTT release: When and where to watch
"Nellikkampoyil Night Riders," a Malayalam horror-comedy whose period setting varies across sources, is now available to stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical release last October.
The story follows Shyam and his friends as they try to uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature in their village, mixing spooky moments with friendship and a bit of romance.
Language and subtitles
You can catch the film on ZEE5 in Malayalam with English subtitles, making it easy to follow even if you're not fluent in the language.
Check out the reviews
Reviews are mixed—some liked its Scooby-Doo vibes and catchy music, but others felt the writing was weak and parts were predictable.
If you're into quirky horror-comedies with a throwback feel, this might be worth adding to your watchlist.