'Nellikkampoyil Night Riders' OTT release: When and where to watch Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

"Nellikkampoyil Night Riders," a Malayalam horror-comedy whose period setting varies across sources, is now available to stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical release last October.

The story follows Shyam and his friends as they try to uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature in their village, mixing spooky moments with friendship and a bit of romance.