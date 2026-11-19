Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' S04: Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
Netflix has announced that the fourth season of its popular series Ginny & Georgia will premiere on January 21. The upcoming season is expected to delve deeper into the lives of Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) and her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry). The third season ended with a cliffhanger as Georgia was pregnant but unsure about the father's identity.
Twitter Post
Netflix shared 1st-look images from Season 4
WAKE UP PEACHES 🍑— Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2026
GINNY & GEORGIA RETURNS JANUARY 21 pic.twitter.com/UteJDTKLz0
Plot details
Season 4 synopsis hints at unresolved issues from Georgia's past
The fourth season will explore Georgia's past.
The official synopsis reads, "Strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia's past isn't willing to stay buried."
"Ginny is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can."
"And as for Austin...well... This season it's him against the world. The family is at a turning point."
Character returns
These actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming season
The fourth season will see the return of Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Sara Waisglass as Maxine, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, Katie Douglas as Abby, and Chelsea Clark as Nora.
Nathan Mitchell will also reprise his role as Ginny's father, Zion.
New additions
New characters will also be introduced in the 4th season
The fourth season of Ginny & Georgia will also introduce new characters played by Ali Skovbye, Kataem O'Connor, and Sunny Mabrey.
The show is created by Sarah Lampert, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Sarah Glinski.
Other executive producers include Jenny Daly, Jeff Tahler, Holly Hines, Daniel March (Dynamic Television), Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron (Blue Ice Pictures), David Monahan, Danielle Hoover, and Ali Kinney.