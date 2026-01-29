Netflix could distribute live-action 'Gundam' starring Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo
What's the story
Netflix is on board to distribute the upcoming live-action adaptation of Gundam, according to Deadline. The film is set to star Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo, with Jim Mickle directing. The project is a collaboration between Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks, based on a script by Mickle. He will also produce it alongside his partner, Linda Moran, under their production company Nightshade. Centineo is also producing the film with his partner Enzo Marc.
Franchise history
'Gundam' franchise: A brief overview
The Gundam franchise is one of the most popular anime series in history, having significantly popularized the mecha subgenre. Set in the Universal Century, it follows a future where humanity lives in space and conflict erupts between Earth and its colonies. The conflict is fought by pilots using giant fighting robots called mobile suits. The original Mobile Suit Gundam series was released in 1979 and has since spawned 83 animated shows and films, along with a $600 million merchandising business.
Film attempts
'Gundam' film: A look at the previous attempts
In 1999, a Canadian telefilm titled G-Saviour was made based on the Gundam franchise. It aired on TV Asahi and is considered the first live-action adaptation of the series. Legendary announced its development of a Gundam film in spring 2021, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts set to direct following his success with Kong: Skull Island, and Netflix was involved at that time. However, both Netflix and Vogt-Roberts are no longer part of this project.