Netflix drops 'GTA VI' preview, draws 31.1 million views
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped a nearly 27-minute Grand Theft Auto VI preview, and it's breaking records: 31.1 million views in four days!
It's reportedly the first time Netflix has ever featured marketing for an upcoming video game, and the hype is real as GTA VI gears up for its big release on November 19, 2026.
'GTA VI' topped Netflix English charts
The GTA VI preview shot to the top of Netflix's English-language film chart in 87 out of 93 countries.
It left big names behind, beating The Whisper Man (23.2 million views) and popular TV series like Death of the Pastor's Wife (19 million) and Beauty in Black Season 3 (13 million).
This massive response shows just how excited everyone is for Rockstar Games's highly anticipated launch in over 10 years.