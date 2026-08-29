'Arrivals': What to expect from Netflix's 'Manifest' spinoff
What's the story
Netflix has ordered a spinoff of its hit series Manifest, titled Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery. The announcement comes exactly five years after the streamer revived the show for a fourth and final season following its cancellation by NBC. The new sci-fi drama will be set in the same universe as Manifest but will feature a new cast and storylines.
Show insights
New arrivals, a mysterious plane crash at the center
Arrivals will follow a mysterious plane crash-landing in Denver, with the passengers having no memory of their identities or reasons for being there.
A young social worker and a rookie Homeland Security agent join forces with these new arrivals to prevent an impending disaster.
The series is co-created by Manifest creator Jeff Rake, Margaret Easle, and Laura Putney, who also serve as executive producers and showrunners.
Series connection
'World of 'Manifest' has more stories to tell...'
Netflix has been tight-lipped about the spinoff's development, only confirming its existence on "828 Day," a day celebrated by fans of Manifest.
The streamer has not specified the connection between Arrivals and the original series.
Meanwhile, Rake expressed his excitement about the new project, saying, "The world of Manifest has more stories to tell. To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams."
Audience reach
Spinoff aims to attract both old and new viewers
The spinoff is designed to cater to both Manifest fans and new viewers.
Netflix's Head of Scripted Series, US & Canada, Jinny Howe, said they are thrilled to expand the Manifest universe with Arrivals.
She added that the return of the original creative team ensures "the creative continuity essential to this franchise, allowing us to honor what made the original a phenomenon while introducing a fresh perspective for fans worldwide."