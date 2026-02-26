'Bridgerton' S04 review: Part 02 is entertaining despite predictable ending

Can two people from diametrically different worlds fall in love? Is romance truly powerful enough to shatter all worldly customs? That's the question that looms over Benedict-Sophie's steamy, forbidden romance, which started in Netflix 's Bridgerton S04, Part 01. Now, in Part 02, it reaches its (expected) conclusion, but before that, an abundance of chaos, clashes, and drama takes over the show.

Plot Will Sophie-Benedict get their happy ending? Based on Julia Quinn's An Offer from a Gentleman, Part 02 picks up from where Part 01 left off. Comprising four episodes (Yes or No, The Passing Winter, The Beyond, and Dance in the Country), it explores the impossible romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. When Violet Bridgerton learns of their love, will she support her son, or is Benedict destined for heartbreak?

#1 The romance will win you over Season 04, Part 02 offers the kind of sweltering, steamy romantic scenes Bridgerton has built a reputation for. While the chemistry between Sophie (Yerin Ha) and Benedict (Luke Thompson) is lukewarm initially, as the show progresses, their romance becomes credible. "My love for you is greater than anything I've ever felt," he tells her, and the new episodes showcase remarkable growth in Benedict's character.

#2 More on the above aspect "Society shouldn't dictate who we love," Benedict declares, determined not to let anyone drive a wedge between him and Sophie. He pines for her as all great romantic heroes do, thwarts aristocratic traditions, and for the first time, seems certain about his romantic commitment. The layered storyline and complex sub-plots allows us to explore Benedict in ways we have never done before.

#3 Everyone's favorite characters are finally back, but only for cameos Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) finally return for special appearances, lending the series profound depth. Additionally, this season, Bridgerton has shifted its lens to the servants, and many of them receive ample spotlight. Be it Mrs Varley or Mrs Wilson, they are the very backbone of the artistocracy, and none of our protagonists would survive a day without them.

#4 Spoiler ahead: A funeral episode is among the show's best Lord John Stirling's death and his funeral make for some of the most poignant, emotional scenes of the entire series. It also allows Hannah Dodd (who essays Francesca Stirling) to demonstrate her acting range. Interestingly, it's after Lord Stirling's funeral that Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt) is forced to confront mortality, and her foolish fantasy of a comfortable, romantic life comes crumbling down.