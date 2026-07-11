Netflix's 'Operation Safed Sagar' premieres in August; teaser out

Series overview

'A story the Indian Air Force has trusted us...'

The series will highlight the spirit of courage, sacrifice, and determination exhibited by those involved in this remarkable chapter of Indian military history. Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said in a statement, "At Netflix, we are committed to championing bold, original stories that haven't been told before." "Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell...a tribute to the courage...of The Golden Arrows."