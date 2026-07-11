Netflix's 'Operation Safed Sagar' premieres in August; teaser out
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the teaser for its upcoming military drama series, Operation Safed Sagar. The show is inspired by a significant operation carried out by the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War in 1999. It will premiere on August 7 and will focus on the Golden Arrows Squadron of IAF pilots who played a crucial role during this historic conflict.
Series overview
'A story the Indian Air Force has trusted us...'
The series will highlight the spirit of courage, sacrifice, and determination exhibited by those involved in this remarkable chapter of Indian military history. Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said in a statement, "At Netflix, we are committed to championing bold, original stories that haven't been told before." "Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell...a tribute to the courage...of The Golden Arrows."
Twitter Post
See the teaser
Pahadon se aasman tak, ek nayi udaan bharne wali hai. Meet the brave young warriors of The Golden Arrows ✈️🔥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 11, 2026
Watch Operation Safed Sagar, out 7 August, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/N2EGgDY3z5
Production details
Meet the crew and cast
The series is directed by Oni Sen and produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films. Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava are the creators. The impressive cast features Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Adil Hussain, Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Amrita Bagchi, and Arnav Bhasin.