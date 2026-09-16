When is Netflix's 'Pride & Prejudice' releasing?
What's the story
Netflix has announced that its upcoming series adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel Pride & Prejudice will premiere on December 3. It follows the story of the Bennet family, who are hoping to marry off their five daughters to wealthy bachelors. The cast includes Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Louis Partridge, Hopey Parrish, Freya Mavor, Emma Corrin, Daryl McCormack, and Jack Lowden.
Plot details
Series will focus on love, societal expectations, and family scandal
The series will explore the lives of the Bennet family as they navigate love, societal expectations, and family scandal.
Jane (Mavor) falls for Mr. Bingley (McCormack), while Elizabeth (Corrin) initially clashes with Mr. Darcy (Lowden).
However, unexpected encounters lead her to rethink her feelings and eventually fall in love.
The show also stars Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.
Episodes
The series will consist of 6 episodes
The Netflix adaptation will span six episodes, with Dolly Alderton on board as writer and Euros Lyn directing.
The series is being produced by Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point.
Meanwhile, the teaser trailer for the series was dropped back in February.