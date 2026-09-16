When is Netflix's 'Pride & Prejudice' releasing?

The series will explore the lives of the Bennet family as they navigate love, societal expectations, and family scandal.

Jane (Mavor) falls for Mr. Bingley (McCormack), while Elizabeth (Corrin) initially clashes with Mr. Darcy (Lowden).

However, unexpected encounters lead her to rethink her feelings and eventually fall in love.

The show also stars Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.