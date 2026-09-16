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When is Netflix's 'Pride & Prejudice' releasing?
The series will have six episodes

When is Netflix's 'Pride & Prejudice' releasing?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 16, 2026
04:36 pm
What's the story

Netflix has announced that its upcoming series adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel Pride & Prejudice will premiere on December 3. It follows the story of the Bennet family, who are hoping to marry off their five daughters to wealthy bachelors. The cast includes Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Louis Partridge, Hopey Parrish, Freya Mavor, Emma Corrin, Daryl McCormack, and Jack Lowden.

Plot details

Series will focus on love, societal expectations, and family scandal

The series will explore the lives of the Bennet family as they navigate love, societal expectations, and family scandal.

Jane (Mavor) falls for Mr. Bingley (McCormack), while Elizabeth (Corrin) initially clashes with Mr. Darcy (Lowden).

However, unexpected encounters lead her to rethink her feelings and eventually fall in love.

The show also stars Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Episodes

The series will consist of 6 episodes

The Netflix adaptation will span six episodes, with Dolly Alderton on board as writer and Euros Lyn directing.

The series is being produced by Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point.

Meanwhile, the teaser trailer for the series was dropped back in February.

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