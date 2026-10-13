Netflix secures exclusive streaming for men's FIFA World Cup 2030
Entertainment
Big news for football fans: Netflix just scored exclusive rights to stream the men's FIFA World Cup 2030 in Spain and Andorra.
You'll be able to catch every one of the 104 matches live, plus all the pregame and postgame action.
Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, says they're excited to bring fans even closer to the tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2030 marks centenary
The 2030 tournament is extra special: it marks 100 years since the first FIFA World Cup.
Spain will co-host alongside Morocco and Portugal, making it a truly global celebration.
Mattias Grafstrom, FIFA Secretary General, says teaming up with Netflix will help connect with fans like never before.
Mark your calendars: matches run from June 8 to July 21!