Netflix teases 'Chiranjeevi's Megaverse' as actor hosts for 1st time
Netflix just teased Chiranjeevi's Megaverse, where the legendary actor takes the host's seat for the first time.
The promo shows him saying "Idhi Naa Adda" (This is my turf), promising open, fun conversations with guests from cinema, sports and popular culture.
'Chiranjeevi's Megaverse' premieres November 30
Premiering November 30 at 4:30pm the show will feature stars like Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, and Prabhas, diving into everything from movies to pop culture.
It's a fresh move for Chiranjeevi after nearly five decades in film and a chance for fans to see his off-screen vibe.