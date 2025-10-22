Get ready! Netflix to drop 'Kpop Demon Hunters' merch

Netflix 's animated musical film KPop Demon Hunters has been a massive hit since its release on June 20, 2025. To capitalize on this success, Netflix has partnered with toy giants and rivals Mattel and Hasbro to create a range of products based on the film. The collaboration is reportedly the first of its kind in the industry, where two rival companies are co-master toy licensees for one property.

Product details Mattel's offerings include dolls, action figures Mattel will develop a variety of products including dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, playsets, and co-branded collaborations. The company is also offering a presale three-pack of Huntr/x fashion dolls starting November 12 on Mattel Creations. Meanwhile, Hasbro's product range will include special-feature plushies, youth electronics, role-play items, and collaborations with other properties such as Hasbro Games and Wizards of the Coast.

Release timeline Hasbro's 1st product is a card game The products from both Mattel and Hasbro will be available at retail starting in spring 2026. The first product from Hasbro under this deal is a card game titled Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters, which features characters and themes from the movie. It is priced at $12.99 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon, Target, and Walmart starting Tuesday (October 21), with orders shipping on January 1, 2026.

Film's success 'KPop Demon Hunters' breaks records on Netflix KPop Demon Hunters has broken several records on Netflix since its release. The film is now the most popular movie of all time on the platform, with over 325 million views worldwide in 91 days. Its soundtrack was also a massive hit, topping Billboard's 200 Albums chart and being streamed 8.3 billion times globally. The film's main characters were also the top five most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year.

Theatrical release The film is returning to theaters for Halloween weekend screenings Due to the film's immense popularity, Netflix decided to give KPop Demon Hunters a two-day sing-along release in over 1,700 North American theaters on August 23-24. The movie is now returning to theaters for Halloween weekend screenings from October 31 to November 2 at all three major US theatrical chains, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, and select theaters.