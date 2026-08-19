After 'Operation Safed Sagar,' Netflix unveils MiG-21 documentary
What's the story
Netflix, riding high on the success of its Indian Air Force series Operation Safed Sagar, has announced a new documentary titled The Last Salute. The upcoming film will delve into the legacy of the MiG-21 aircraft, a key feature in Operation Safed Sagar and an integral part of India's military history. Directed by Kushal Srivastava and produced by Matchbox Shots, it will premiere on August 26.
Documentary details
Documentary to feature IAF pilots, explore their experiences
The Last Salute will feature Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, and several pilots who have flown the MiG-21 over the years. The documentary will explore their experiences with this iconic fighter jet.
Speaking about the project, Tanya Bami, Series Head, India at Netflix, said that it is a tribute to the MiG-21's 62-year-long association with the Indian Air Force and its pilots.
Series connection
'Operation Safed Sagar' has been a hit
The Last Salute is a continuation of the story told in Operation Safed Sagar, which has been a huge hit on Netflix.
The series, now in its second week at No. 2 on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows list, tells the untold story of IAF's heroics during the Kargil War in 1999.
It has entered the top 10 in 40 countries and topped charts in 10 countries.
Series details
More about 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama series, is inspired by the Golden Arrows Squadron's untold story during the Kargil War.
The show features a star-studded cast including Jimmy Sheirgill, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, and Adil Hussain, among others.
The series is directed by Oni Sen and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil for Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar for Feel Good Films.