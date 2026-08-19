After 'Operation Safed Sagar,' Netflix unveils MiG-21 documentary

The Last Salute will feature Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, and several pilots who have flown the MiG-21 over the years. The documentary will explore their experiences with this iconic fighter jet.

Speaking about the project, Tanya Bami, Series Head, India at Netflix, said that it is a tribute to the MiG-21's 62-year-long association with the Indian Air Force and its pilots.