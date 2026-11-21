Netflix unveils 'Pushpak Vimaan' 1st look starring Ahlawat Banerjee Sobti
Netflix just revealed the first look for Pushpak Vimaan, its upcoming crime comedy series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Barun Sobti.
The poster teases a wild mix of humor and chaos, promising plenty of unpredictable moments.
Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee (who also stars), the show comes from Film Squad Productions LLP.
Creators of 'Kohrra' join 'Pushpak Vimaan'
The creative team behind hits like Kohrra and Udta Punjab is back, so expect sharp storytelling and quirky characters.
With Ahlawat, Banerjee, and Sobti leading the cast (and their strong on-screen chemistry), the series looks set to deliver a fresh, entertaining ride when it lands exclusively on Netflix soon.