Netflix just revealed the first look for Pushpak Vimaan, its upcoming crime comedy series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Barun Sobti.

The poster teases a wild mix of humor and chaos, promising plenty of unpredictable moments.

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee (who also stars), the show comes from Film Squad Productions LLP.