Netflix will release 'Steps' November 20, 2026 from stepsisters' perspective

Netflix is dropping a new animated movie called Steps on November 20, 2026, and it's not your usual Cinderella story.

Instead of following Cinderella herself, this one tells the tale from her stepsisters' perspective.

Lilith and Margot (voiced by Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu) end up in total chaos after they get their hands on the Fairy Godmother's wand (Bette Midler lends her voice here), promising plenty of twists.