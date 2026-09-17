Netflix will release 'Steps' November 20, 2026 from stepsisters' perspective
Netflix is dropping a new animated movie called Steps on November 20, 2026, and it's not your usual Cinderella story.
Instead of following Cinderella herself, this one tells the tale from her stepsisters' perspective.
Lilith and Margot (voiced by Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu) end up in total chaos after they get their hands on the Fairy Godmother's wand (Bette Midler lends her voice here), promising plenty of twists.
'Steps' marks Tzue's debut with Ripa
Steps marks Alyce Tzue's first time directing a feature film, with Disney animation veteran John Ripa as co-director.
The cast is stacked: Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, and Damian Priest all lend their voices.
With its fresh angle and standout cast, Steps is already being talked about as a possible awards contender, and adds another unique pick to Netflix's lineup of originals.