Netflix's 'Ghostbusters's animated film gets new writer
Entertainment
Sony and Netflix's animated Ghostbusters film just brought on Sam Jarvis as its new writer, taking over from earlier scriptwriters Yoni Brenner and Kristy Hall.
The movie is directed by Kris Pearn (of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 fame) and has been in the works since its announcement way back in 2016.
Meanwhile, know more about the film
The Ghostbusters universe keeps growing—this film follows the recent live-action entry Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and comes alongside a separate CG series for Netflix.
The franchise is described as a supernatural comedy. Plus, Netflix is developing the animated feature with Sony.