Netflix's 'Ghostbusters's animated film gets new writer Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Sony and Netflix's animated Ghostbusters film just brought on Sam Jarvis as its new writer, taking over from earlier scriptwriters Yoni Brenner and Kristy Hall.

The movie is directed by Kris Pearn (of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 fame) and has been in the works since its announcement way back in 2016.