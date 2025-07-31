Next Article
'Never had dramatic romantic heartbreak,' says 'Son of Sardaar' actor
"Son of Sardaar 2" star Roshni Walia shared on the Hauterrfly podcast that she's never had a dramatic romantic heartbreak, saying, "That I loved so much that I went crazy... I got ruined...and I couldn't breathe; that didn't happen."
Walia's grounded approach to young love
Starting out as a child actor, Walia said she's felt pain from family issues but not from young love.
She credits her early understanding that relationships at a young age are often temporary with helping her stay grounded emotionally.
'Son of Sardaar 2' was released on July 25, 2025
Walia also talked about the importance of respect in any relationship: "You cannot be disrespectful to anybody."
Her focus on boundaries and maturity comes just as "Son of Sardaar 2," starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, hits theaters.
