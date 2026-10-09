'Ramayana': First-look posters for Kaikeyi, Manthara out

The posters suggest a significant turning point in the narrative. Kaikeyi's two wishes are set to alter the fate of King Dashrath and Lord Rama, while Manthara's manipulations will affect Kaikeyi's choices, triggering events that could reshape the kingdom.

Dutta is seen in regal attire and in an angry mood as Queen Kaikeyi, while Chadha sports Manthara's characteristic conspiratorial look.