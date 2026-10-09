'Ramayana': First-look posters for Kaikeyi, Manthara out
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Ramayana have unveiled two new character posters featuring Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. The posters give a glimpse into the pivotal roles these characters will play in the epic tale. The recent reveals come after Arun Govil's introduction as King Dashrath, further expanding the star-studded cast of this two-part saga.
Character insights
Posters showcase the actors in their roles
The posters suggest a significant turning point in the narrative. Kaikeyi's two wishes are set to alter the fate of King Dashrath and Lord Rama, while Manthara's manipulations will affect Kaikeyi's choices, triggering events that could reshape the kingdom.
Dutta is seen in regal attire and in an angry mood as Queen Kaikeyi, while Chadha sports Manthara's characteristic conspiratorial look.
Production insights
About 'Ramayana'
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The film is a collaboration between Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG.
It will be released in IMAX format, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution (excluding India) and Dharma Productions distributing in the Hindi-speaking market.