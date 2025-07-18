Next Article
New platform 'India Love Story' celebrates real, relatable love stories
A fresh digital platform, India Love Story, just launched on Friday, July 18, 2025, with a mission to shake up entertainment in India.
Its focus? Short films that capture love and everyday emotions—especially stories that feel real and relatable for people outside the big cities.
Focus on tier-2 towns, smaller cities
India Love Story is all about reaching viewers in Tier-2 towns and smaller cities, where short-form videos are booming thanks to rising data use.
The platform invites everyone to share their own love stories, aiming to highlight authentic voices and celebrate the diverse ways people across India experience connection.