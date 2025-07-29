News: Ranbir invests ₹15cr in 'Ramayana's VFX studio

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Ramayana'

With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget, "Ramayana" is going all out on visuals—DNEG is the same studio behind Oscar-winner "Tenet."

The cast features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Plus, Mad Max stunt director Guy Norris is designing action scenes.

Part one hits theaters Diwali 2026; part two follows in 2027.