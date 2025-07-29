Next Article
News: Ranbir invests ₹15cr in 'Ramayana's VFX studio
Ranbir Kapoor just invested ₹15 crore in Prime Focus, the parent company of DNEG—the VFX studio making the upcoming "Ramayana" movie where he plays Lord Rama.
Since the teaser dropped on July 3, 2025, Prime Focus's stock has jumped over 90%.
Kapoor now owns 12.5 lakh shares, showing he's betting big on this project.
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Ramayana'
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget, "Ramayana" is going all out on visuals—DNEG is the same studio behind Oscar-winner "Tenet."
The cast features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Plus, Mad Max stunt director Guy Norris is designing action scenes.
Part one hits theaters Diwali 2026; part two follows in 2027.