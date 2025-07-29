Vijay Deverakonda jokes about 'kidnapping' Anirudh for 'Kingdom'

Deverakonda on 'Kingdom' and his Tamil Nadu fanbase

Deverakonda made it clear Kingdom isn't your usual blockbuster like KGF—it's an action drama centered on an undercover cop trying to take down his own brother's criminal empire, with plenty of family tension.

This marks the first time Deverakonda and Anirudh are teaming up.

The cast also includes Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse, and Deverakonda gave a shoutout to his Tamil Nadu fans for their support after Kushi.