NewsBytes Explainer: All about 'Ted' Season 2--cast, plot, where to watch
Ted is back for Season two, with all episodes dropping on Peacock as of March 5, 2026.
The show follows high schooler John Bennett and his not-so-innocent teddy bear Ted as they tackle the ups and downs of teen life in 1994 Massachusetts.
Where to watch the new season
Season two is available on Peacock; regional partners and platforms (for example, JioHotstar in India, Now TV/Sky in the UK, and TVNZ+ in New Zealand) may carry the season.
While most regions require a Peacock subscription or partner service, there are free viewing options in some territories (for example, TVNZ+ in New Zealand).
The first season was a huge hit, topping US comedy charts for months.
Cast and crew of the show
Seth MacFarlane returns as the voice of Ted, directs every episode, and helps write them too.
Max Burkholder plays John, with Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, and Giorgia Whigham rounding out the main cast.
Expect plenty of wild high school pranks, awkward family moments, and some very '90s adventures.