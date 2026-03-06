NewsBytes recommends: 'Chiraiya'--Dutta's hard-hitting take on marital rape

Dutta delivers a powerful performance as the matriarch, showing both pain and resilience. The show highlights how women are often pressured to stay silent for the sake of family, with the tagline #ShaadiLicenseNahiHai making it clear: marriage isn't a free pass.

The series doesn't shy away from uncomfortable truths and asks viewers to rethink their views on consent and women's rights.

As Dutta puts it, Chiraiya "When you witness someone you love being diminished or wronged, do you stay quiet to protect what exists, or do you risk everything to protect what is right?"

