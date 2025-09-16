NewsBytes Recommends: 'Idli Kadai'--Dhanush's heartwarming ode to childhood struggles Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Dhanush is back in the director's chair with Idli Kadai, a film inspired by his own childhood and the small but meaningful moments that shaped him.

At the music launch, he shared how he and his family would collect flowers just to afford a few idlis from their local shop—a memory he still treasures.