Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Idli Kadai'--Dhanush's heartwarming ode to childhood struggles
Entertainment
Dhanush is back in the director's chair with Idli Kadai, a film inspired by his own childhood and the small but meaningful moments that shaped him.
At the music launch, he shared how he and his family would collect flowers just to afford a few idlis from their local shop—a memory he still treasures.
Cast and crew of the film
The film stars Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, and Dhanush himself. He's also sung on the soundtrack with "Enjaami Thandhaane."
Idli Kadai is Dhanush's 52nd film and fourth as director.
Shot in Chennai and Thailand from September 2024 to April 2025, it brings together Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures for this heartfelt project.