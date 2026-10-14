NFL star Kelce rubs Swift's shoulders in 'Patient Zero' clip

"Patient Zero," featuring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, dropped on September 27, 2026, right after Swift earned the first-ever Artist Director Honors at the VMAs.

Even though Kelce missed the ceremony due to a game, he cheered her on by liking her red carpet pics online.

Later, on his podcast, he gave a shoutout to her song "Cleveland!" (which nods to their relationship), saying warmly: "Cleveland is rocking right now."