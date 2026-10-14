NFL star Kelce rubs Swift's shoulders in 'Patient Zero' clip
Entertainment
A sweet behind-the-scenes moment from Taylor Swift's "Patient Zero" music video is getting attention, thanks to NFL star and Swift's husband Travis Kelce.
The Spotify clip shows Kelce standing over Swift as she reviews takes in the director's chair, rubbing the singer's shoulders with his arms on Swift's shoulders.
Swift earned 1st-ever Artist Director honors
"Patient Zero," featuring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, dropped on September 27, 2026, right after Swift earned the first-ever Artist Director Honors at the VMAs.
Even though Kelce missed the ceremony due to a game, he cheered her on by liking her red carpet pics online.
Later, on his podcast, he gave a shoutout to her song "Cleveland!" (which nods to their relationship), saying warmly: "Cleveland is rocking right now."