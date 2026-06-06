'Masters of Universe': Nicholas Galitzine felt like 'fraud' playing He-Man

Role preparation

'When you have that much time, doubts creep in'

Galitzine was cast in the role in mid-2024, and almost two years later, he reflected on his journey. "When you have that much time, doubts creep in...and you have to go home...re-energize and come back with a fresh perspective." "But it also gave me a lot of time to understand the person I was playing." "Saying goodbye at the end was probably the hardest I've had to make in my career." Masters of the Universe is now showing in theaters.