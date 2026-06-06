'Masters of Universe': Nicholas Galitzine felt like 'fraud' playing He-Man
What's the story
Nicholas Galitzine, who recently starred as He-Man in the new live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, has opened up about his initial doubts and insecurities. The 31-year-old British actor told PEOPLE that he felt like a "fraud" when he first tried on the costume. "I said to [director] Travis [Knight], 'Are you sure you don't want anyone else?'"
Transformation journey
How Galitzine prepared for the role
To play He-Man, a role originally played by Dolph Lundgren in the 1987 live-action film, Galitzine underwent a drastic physical transformation. He consumed up to 5,000 calories daily and spent months weightlifting. "Dolph was saying he was already in pretty good shape when he filmed Masters because he had been doing Rocky IV." Galitzine joked, "I had not been training for any of the Rockies, and so I wasn't in shape."
Character insight
The actor was determined to embody He-Man's character
Galitzine was determined to embody He-Man's character. "The thing I knew I could do when I read the script was embody this character, someone who, without his brawn, has many other superpowers in the way he sees people, sees the best in them, and is able to be vulnerable." "It became about trusting the process. Luckily they gave me enough time to eat a lot of food and lift a lot of weights."
On-set experience
On his experience working on 'Masters of the Universe'
Galitzine, known for his romantic roles in Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You, found his first blockbuster experience "really special." He said the project had a "warmth and purity" that was evident in every iteration. "We all got on so well. It was a huge crew, about 400 to 500 people, and I remember giving a goodbye speech on the last day and realizing I'd made so many really close relationships."
Role preparation
'When you have that much time, doubts creep in'
Galitzine was cast in the role in mid-2024, and almost two years later, he reflected on his journey. "When you have that much time, doubts creep in...and you have to go home...re-energize and come back with a fresh perspective." "But it also gave me a lot of time to understand the person I was playing." "Saying goodbye at the end was probably the hardest I've had to make in my career." Masters of the Universe is now showing in theaters.