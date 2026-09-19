Nick Reiner seeks access to $1.6M trust while in jail

Reiner's attorneys, Geoffrey A. Neri and Anita P. Wu, filed two replies in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, September 17.

The documents respond to objections raised by Jodi Pais Montgomery, the successor trustee, and Paul R. Kanin, the former trustee.

Reiner's attorneys argued that Reiner has been unable to access trust money for basic needs in jail or to hire private criminal defense counsel.