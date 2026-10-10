Nikam lauds Rao 'Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam'
Entertainment
At the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2026, renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam openly praised Rajkummar Rao for his spot-on performance as him in the upcoming biopic Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam.
Nikam said Rao really captured his personality and body language.
The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sikandar Kher.
'Prahaar' spotlights Nikam's Kasab prosecution
Prahaar puts the spotlight on Nikam's standout legal career, especially his role in bringing Ajmal Kasab to justice after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Nikam made sure all the real names would be used, so viewers get an authentic look at his journey and impact on India's legal scene.