Nikam lauds Rao 'Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam'

At the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2026, renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam openly praised Rajkummar Rao for his spot-on performance as him in the upcoming biopic Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam.

Nikam said Rao really captured his personality and body language.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sikandar Kher.