Nikam praises Rao in 'Prahaar' spotlighting November 26 Mumbai attacks
Entertainment
When former public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam heard that Rajkummar Rao would play him in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, he honestly asked the director, "Who is this Rajkummar?"
But after seeing Rao on set, Nikam was won over by his down-to-earth vibe and said, "He's a real actor. I like his nature."
The film, which spotlights Nikam's role in the November 26 Mumbai attacks case, hits theaters October 16.
Rao to play Ganguly in 'Dada'
Rao takes on the lead as Nikam, with Wamiqa Gabbi and Lalit Prabhakar playing key roles.
Known for biopics like Shahid and Aligarh, Rao will also star as Sourav Ganguly in Dada next.
Prahaar adds another powerful role to his already impressive lineup.