Nikam praises Rao in 'Prahaar' spotlighting November 26 Mumbai attacks

When former public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam heard that Rajkummar Rao would play him in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, he honestly asked the director, "Who is this Rajkummar?"

But after seeing Rao on set, Nikam was won over by his down-to-earth vibe and said, "He's a real actor. I like his nature."

The film, which spotlights Nikam's role in the November 26 Mumbai attacks case, hits theaters October 16.