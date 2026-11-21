Nikhil Mahajan's 'Mongoose' to be presented at WAVES Film Bazaar
What's the story
Acclaimed director Nikhil Mahajan, known for his work on Godavari and Netflix's Betaal, is set to present his latest project Mongoose at the Co-Production Market of WAVES Film Bazaar. The Marathi neo-noir thriller will be co-produced by Sydney-based Photoplay Films, Suhrud Godbole, and Mahajan's Coquelicot Pictures, Variety reported. The film explores the lives of a cab driver and a conman who steals his taxi in Malegaon.
Film's theme
Know everything about the film
The film tells the story of Abhimanyu, a cab driver whose dreams of owning his own taxi are shattered when he is carjacked.
The thief, Shahrukh, is a debt-ridden hustler who crashes the stolen cab, killing pilgrims in a van.
Their lives become violently entangled as Abhimanyu seeks justice and Shahrukh tries to evade capture.
The film explores the gap between ambition and reality for one section of society.
Production update
Budget and funding details
The budget for Mongoose is $1.1 million, of which $6,50,000 has already been secured.
The project is in advanced development with plans to begin preparation in the second quarter of 2027.
Godbole expressed confidence in the film's universal appeal and praised Mahajan as one of India's finest genre-makers.
He also emphasized their commitment to supporting modern storytelling through Coquelicot Pictures, which released Tighee earlier this year.
Director's portfolio
Mahajan's career and upcoming projects
Mahajan is also known for Pune 52 and Baji.
His film Godavari premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival and won him the Indian National Film Award for Best Direction.
He also received a Special Jury Award for Best Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Next, he will be working on a horror musical that will go on the floor soon.