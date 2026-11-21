The film tells the story of Abhimanyu, a cab driver whose dreams of owning his own taxi are shattered when he is carjacked.

The thief, Shahrukh, is a debt-ridden hustler who crashes the stolen cab, killing pilgrims in a van.

Their lives become violently entangled as Abhimanyu seeks justice and Shahrukh tries to evade capture.

The film explores the gap between ambition and reality for one section of society.