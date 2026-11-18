Nikita Dutta joins John Abraham's psychological thriller 'Guru'
What's the story
Actor Nikita Dutta has joined the cast of John Abraham's upcoming psychological thriller Guru. The film, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also stars Danish Pandor, Arif Zakaria, and Kitu Gidwani, reported Variety India. It is produced by Authum Entertainment in association with Shibasish Sarkar, JA Entertainment, and Fusion Flicks.
Film's theme
This is what 'Guru' is about
Set against a backdrop of unsettling mystery, Guru follows a man whose life begins to unravel when he realizes that his memories and reality no longer align.
As strange events unfold around him, he starts questioning his own perception and wondering whom he can trust.
The film explores the increasingly blurred line between what he remembers and what is real.
Character details
Dutta's previous works
While Dutta's character in Guru is still under wraps, the actor is known for her work in films like Gold, Kabir Singh, The Big Bull, and Dybbuk.
She also appeared in the Marathi film Gharat Ganpati and Netflix's heist thriller Jewel Thief.
Guru marks the first collaboration between Abraham and Dasgupta, who has previously directed Amitabh Bachchan's Te3n and the Netflix series Bard of Blood.