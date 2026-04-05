'Hope it moves audience...': Director shares 'Ramayana's most emotional scene
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari recently shared which scene from his upcoming mythological epic Ramayana he is most attached to. Speaking to Collider in Los Angeles, he said, "One scene I am really looking forward to watching...along with the audience, just to see if I have managed to capture those emotions correctly or not, is when Lord Ram leaves for exile." Tiwari, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and producer Namit Malhotra were recently in LA to attend the teaser launch event.
Emotional depth
'It's a very emotional moment'
Tiwari further elaborated on the emotional depth of this sequence. He said, "It's a very emotional moment. The whole city is out there...not wanting him to leave, crying along with him." "I think it's a moment which is closest to me. It's something that gets me emotional every time I see it, and I really hope that it will move the audience the way it is intended to do."
Teaser release
The teaser of 'Ramayana' was released on April 2
The much-awaited teaser of Ramayana was released on April 2 in India, generating a lot of buzz. It gave a glimpse into the film's grand visuals and provided the first look at Kapoor's character. The project has been creating a lot of excitement due to its scale, visual ambition, and reinterpretation of one of India's most cherished mythological texts.
Cast and technology
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Tiwari and produced by Malhotra, Ramayana is being mounted as a multi-part cinematic spectacle. The movie features Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Laxman. With state-of-the-art VFX and a strong emotional core, Ramayana aims to blend spectacle with storytelling. The film will be released in two parts: one on Diwali 2026 and the other on Diwali 2027.