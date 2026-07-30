'Ramayana' trailer: Nitish Bharadwaj calls Ranbir 'at par with Ranveer'
What's the story
The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has taken the internet by storm. The film is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Kapoor as Lord Rama. The trailer has triggered widespread discussion and analysis in the industry. In this context, veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has shared his thoughts on social media.
Actor's recommendation
Bharadwaj predicts Oscar win for 'Ramayana'
Bharadwaj lauded the Ramayana trailer, predicting it would win the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.
Praising the director, he wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat's next gift to world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor."
"Ranbir now at par with Ranveer [Singh] as the next 2 unbeatable Dhurandhars."
However, he also advised Kapoor against doing films like Animal in the future.
"RK, always loved you...but now starts your social responsibility to uphold Bharat's heritage, values, culture & ethos."
Actor's concern
Actor hopes audiences will accept Pallavi as Sita
Bharadwaj further stressed, "So no more ANIMAL even if the goldmine is offered to you. Plz do not pollute your Vaani anymore."
"Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess."
He also expressed his hope that audiences will accept Pallavi as Sita in the film.
"Will want to see RAMYAN at least 5 times," he added.
Ramayana Part 1 is set to release on Diwali this year, with the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027.