'Ramayana' trailer: Nitish Bharadwaj calls Ranbir 'at par with Ranveer'

Bharadwaj lauded the Ramayana trailer, predicting it would win the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

Praising the director, he wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat's next gift to world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor."

"Ranbir now at par with Ranveer [Singh] as the next 2 unbeatable Dhurandhars."

However, he also advised Kapoor against doing films like Animal in the future.

"RK, always loved you...but now starts your social responsibility to uphold Bharat's heritage, values, culture & ethos."