Nolan calls Morton transformative in 'The Odyssey,' no limitations
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey just hit theaters, and while Samantha Morton is turning heads as Circe, the witch who famously turns Odysseus's crew into pigs, Nolan says there are "no limitations" on her performance.
Even with just a few scenes, Nolan says Morton is transformative.
Thomas compares Morton to Ledger's Joker
Morton connected with Circe through the film's modern script (she admits she never read Homer), describing the character as "very real and very condensed," inspired by people she knows.
Producer Emma Thomas even compared Morton's impact to Heath Ledger's unforgettable Joker.
The Odyssey is in theaters now.